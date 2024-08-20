The US government has cleared the potential sale of 36 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to South Korea.

The possible value of the deal is $3.5 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The package includes the helicopters, 76 GE Aerospace T700-701D engines, of which four are spares, sensors including 14 AN/APG-78 fire control radars, and other equipment, logistics, and support related to the potential sale.

The sale also potentially includes up to 456 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles, and up to 152 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles, as well as 70mm rockets and 30mm cannon rounds.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations. Korea will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

In 2021, the country’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced that it had earmarked W3.2 trillion ($2.8 billion) to obtain new attack helicopters in the 2022-2028 timeframe.

South Korea already operates 36 AH-64Es, which were obtained for W1.9 trillion between 2012 and 2021.