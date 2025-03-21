The US government has cleared the possible sale of 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons Systems (APKWS) to Saudi Arabia.

The $100 million package includes the weapons, spare parts, logistics, and other support, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats and give it the ability to precisely engage targets with much less risk of collateral damage than other guided missile systems,” says the DSCA.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The DSCA did not state the platform that will use the type, but Saudi Arabia operates two helicopters that can use APKWS, the Boeing AH-6I and AH-64E.

BAE Systems produces APKWS, a guidance kit for 2.75in rockets.

In a separate approval, DSCA listed the potential sale of $165 million in countermeasures for aircraft to Australia.

The possible sale comprises several flare types, chaff cartridges, and other self-defence equipment.