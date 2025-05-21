The US government has cleared the possible sale of Leonardo Helicopters AW119Kx rotorcraft to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Although valued at $100 million, the US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA) does not list the number of helicopters in its congressional notification for the possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract.

In addition to the rotorcraft, the possible package includes training for pilots and maintainers, spare parts, as well as other equipment and services related to the deal.

“The proposed sale will improve the capability of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to meet current and future threats by supporting regional and NATO co-operation exercises, protecting Bosnia and Herzegovinian national security interests in the country’s mountainous and inaccessible terrain,” says the DSCA.

“The aircraft will also enable the AFBiH to better support disaster relief, search and rescue, and other humanitarian aid missions in the country, and will also serve for pilot training.”

Leonardo Helicopters builds the AW119Kx at its facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is eligible for the FMS process thanks to the US Navy’s selection of the light-single as a trainer, where it is designated as the TH-73A.