Indonesia has entered an agreement for 48 Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fighters, marking the first international commitment for the type, which is still in development.

All 48 aircraft are to be delivered within 120 months, according to TAI.

TAI suggests that the jets will be powered by an indigenous powerplant, using “engines that will also be produced using Turkey’s national capabilities”.

The agreement was signed at the IndoDefence show in Jakarta, in a ceremony attended by the leaders of the two countries as well as other officials. TAI did not offer a monetary value for the deal.

The agreement follows an April meeting in which Indonesian President Subianto and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement to cooperate on defence matters, including the Kaan.

“This agreement covers not only the delivery of the Kaan aircraft but also includes significant technology transfer components in the field of aviation,” says TAI.

“Through this strategic cooperation, Turkey and Indonesia aim to promote knowledge sharing and enhance local capabilities. The agreement also envisions leveraging Indonesia’s industrial infrastructure and production capacities for the Kaan programme.”

The Kaan is powered by two GE Aerospace F414 engines, but an indigenous engine is in development. The aircraft first flew in February 2024, but this example was not originally designed to fly as a prototype.

TAI has said that the next Kaan prototype will fly before the end of 2025.

The agreement brings some clarity to Indonesia’s future fighter plans. The country is set to start receiving 42 Dassault Aviation Rafales in 2026. The country has also expressed interest in several other foreign types, such as the Boeing F-15EX and, more recently, the Chengdu J-10C.

The Kaan deal casts further doubt on Jakarta’s involvement in the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter.

Indonesia remains a junior partner in the programme, which calls for it to eventually operate a local variant known as the IFX.

Jakarta’s commitment appears to have waned over the years, clouded by payment issues and the alleged theft of programme data by Indonesian engineers.

“I hope this agreement, which clearly reflects the progress and capabilities of our domestic and national defence industry, will be beneficial for both Turkey and Indonesia,” says Erdogan of the Indonesian Kaan deal.