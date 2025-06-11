The first Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transport due for service with Indonesia’s air force has emerged from the paint shop in Seville, Spain.

The roll-out of aircraft A-4001 sets the stage for its first flight following ground test work, according to Airbus.

The aircraft will be delivered later this year. Jakarta finalised an order for two A400Ms in late 2022.

The second aircraft is making its way through the Airbus production line. This aircraft has already achieved its first ‘power-on’ and is undergoing other tests, including of its hydraulics.

In September 2024, Airbus said that Indonesia’s second A400M will arrive in early 2026, shortly after the first.

In addition to boosting Indonesia’s airlift capabilities, the two aircraft also have underwing pods to support air-to-air refuelling. In an image provided by Airbus, these have yet to be installed.

Air-to-air refuelling is a major shortfall for Indonesia’s air force. According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, Indonesia’s only dedicated tanker is a Lockheed Martin KC-130B that was origially delivered in 1961, and which was converted to a tanker in 1980.

Indonesia has also expressed interest in the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, but a firm order has yet to materialise.

The new A400Ms are part of a broader Indonesian air force upgrade effort, which included the addition of five new C-130Js, the last of which was delivered in May 2024.

In addition to updating its transport capabilities, Jakarta also has orders for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters, the first of which will arrive in 2026.