Hybrid-electric propulsion developer Ascendance has joined forces with unmanned air vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Delair to develop a new observation platform for the French DGA defence procurement agency.

The Toulouse-based pair have adapted Delair’s DT46 UAV, replacing the standard battery-electric system with Ascendance’s Sterna hybrid powertrain; flight tests of the modified platform have already taken place.

Using the hybrid powertrain significantly increases endurance in vertical take-off and landing mode to over 5h 30min, up from 3h 30min in the standard configuration.

Additionally, the Sterna powertrain allows an operator to switch between using the thermal engine for fast transit flights at up to 53kt (100km/h) and the battery system for “unobtrusive observation phases”.

The pair have developed the DT46 Hybride to address the DGA’s modernisation of its Essais des missiles test centre in Biscarrosse, southwest France. It will be used to monitor launches from the site and for maritime surveillance.

Qualifying flights of the new UAV will take place in the spring from Biscarrosse.

A 4.5m (14ft 7in)-wingspan platform, the DT46 has a maximum take-off weight of 25kg (55lb) and can carry a 5kg payload.