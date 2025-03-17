Australia is ramping toward the first domestic flight of the country’s new Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton long-range maritime patrol platform.

The first example of four currently under contract by Canberra was turned over to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in the summer of 2024, after a US Navy ferry flight from the continental USA.

Northrop delivered two more examples of the uncrewed surveillance jets to the US Navy in February, which the USA will transfer to Australia after completing final check-out flights and evaluations on the US East Coast.

The manufacturer tells FlightGlobal that the RAAF is moving through ground trials with the first MQ-4C airframe, with Australian crews readying their first indigenous sortie.

“They’re progressing through the build-up of their activity to get into what we call dynamic testing,” says Brad Champion, Northrop’s MQ-4C programme director.

Canberra’s fourth Triton is undergoing assembly at a Northrop facility in Mississippi, after which it will be transferred to California for system tests and final assembly.

The new fleet is expected to reach initial operational capability as soon as the first quarter of 2026.

“The Australian Defence Force, alongside our industry partners, continue to conduct integration and acceptance testing of Australia’s recently acquired MQ-4C Triton,” Canberra tells FlightGlobal. “This will be followed by operational test and evaluation activities as well as training for aircrew and maintenance personnel.”

As Northrop works to deliver the four Tritons under contract, Champion says the company is also in discussions with the commonwealth government about adding up to three more aircraft to the order.

“Ultimately their need is for upwards of seven aircraft to service all of the mission areas that they are focused on,” he notes of the RAAF.

Whatever its final count, the new fleet will be based at RAAF Tindal in Australia’s Northern Territory. Just south of Darwin on the continent’s northern coast, the base offers an ideal launching point for monitoring the maritime approaches to Australia and contested waterways like the South China Sea.

That capability comes not a moment too soon.

Between February and March, a Chinese naval flotilla circumnavigated the Australian continent, a 12,000nm (22,200km) voyage that included unannounced live fire exercises southeast of Sydney and incursions into Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

The brazen expedition, which brought the Chinese warships to within 170nm of the city of Perth, came as the top American military officer in the Indo-Pacific recently warned that Beijing appears to be preparing its forces to take control of Taiwan.

“Their aggressive manoeuvres around Taiwan right now are not exercises as they call them,” said Admiral Samuel Paparo at the Honolulu Defense Forum in February. “They are rehearsals for the forced unification of Taiwan to the mainland.”

Should China launch such a campaign, it would likely begin with a naval blockade of the island, according to senior military officials who spoke to FlightGlobal on background.

In such an event, the MQ-4C would play a critical role in ascertaining the disposition and location of Chinese naval assets. The remotely piloted vehicle can cruise at altitudes of 50,000ft with a flight endurance of more than 24h and a 7,400nm range.

“In a single flight, we’re surveilling, 4.2 million square nautical miles,” Champion says. “There really isn’t another platform like this from a from a maritime intelligence perspective.”

Carrying a long-range multi-functional radar and sensor suite, the MQ-4C can identify vessels at sea and provide weapons tracking for targeting by other weapon systems.

While the Triton itself does not carry armaments, US Navy doctrine calls for the unmanned intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to be teamed with crewed Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol jets to form a kill chain.

The P-8 carries a full suite of anti-submarine warfare weapons and sensors. Australia has already fielded 12 of the 737-derived patrol jets, with two more on order.

“By combining those two platforms, you really optimise what each of them are tailored to do,” Champion says.

“It ends up extending the life of the P-8 because you’re not racking up flight hours on the airframe of P-8 trying to perform ISR,” he adds. “It allows P-8 to focus on the anti-submarine warfare and it allows Triton to focus on that ISR mission.”

Northrop continues to advance the MQ-4C capabilities, with an Increment 2 version currently in development for the US Navy.

The company is also in talks with Norway – another P-8A operator – about acquiring the Triton.

In 2024, Northrop and state-owned Space Norway collaborated to launch a new satellite constellation that will provide communication coverage to US and Norwegian military forces operating in the high north.

Such coverage is critical to the operation of remotely piloted aircraft like the MQ-4C in the polar region, where traditional satellite communication networks typically suffer from reduced reliability.