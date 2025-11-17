Indra and EDGE will form a joint venture to develop and manufacture loitering munitions in Spain.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the pair create the Spanish joint venture, say the two companies in a joint statement.

“The vision is for the engineering and industrial capabilities of the joint venture to be supported by Indra’s extensive industrial footprint in Spain, which is undergoing significantly expansion to meet growing demand,” say the two companies.

“At the same time, the joint venture would benefit from EDGE’s technology and experience in loitering munitions.”

The joint venture will also tap Indra’s exposure to Europe’s defence market.

EDGE managing director and chief executive Hamad Al Marar says that the company can respond quickly to new opportunities.

“Our collaboration with Indra reflects not only a long-standing relationship built on trust and shared ambition, but also a strategic pathway for expanding our presence across European markets through joint innovation and advanced manufacturing,” he says.

The two companies already collaborate, including with their PULSE radar joint venture, the scope of which was expanded to include other sensors.