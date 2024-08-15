The General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned air vehicle demonstrated new capabilities at a recent naval exercise.

During the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) event the MQ-9B provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance & targeting (ISR) data to the US Navy’s command centre, as well as full motion video, says GA-ASI. These were capabilities the system had demonstrated during the last iteration of RIMPAC in 2022.

New capabilities demonstrated this year included the ability to provide targeting for the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

A key focus of the US military is creating “kill webs”, that incorporate several sensor platforms, such as the MQ-9B, with a range of systems that can provide kinetic effects. This allows aircraft such as the Boeing F/A-18E/F to strike a target using LRASM without relying solely on its own sensors.

Such a capability will be especially relevant in a conflict against a peer adversary, such as China.

RIMPAC also saw the MQ-9B use a prototype sonobuoy dispensing system pod. The UAV released the sonobuoys and monitored them using its onboard Sonobuoy Monitoring and Control System.

According to GA-ASI president David Alexander, the MQ-9B was able to pass ISR & targeting data to a range of USN aircraft and warships.

The company adds that the MQ-9B used in the RIMPAC effort was able to self-deploy from California.

RIMPAC was held from 27 June to 1 August and is billed as the largest international naval exercise. The exercise involved 29 nations, 40 ships, and 150 aircraft.