The General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned air vehicle demonstrated new capabilities at a recent naval exercise.

During the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) event the MQ-9B provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance & targeting (ISR) data to the US Navy’s command centre, as well as full motion video, says GA-ASI. These were capabilities the system had demonstrated during the last iteration of RIMPAC in 2022.

GA-ASI SeaGuardian

The SeaGuardian variant of the MQ-9 is optimized for maritime surveillance.

New capabilities demonstrated this year included the ability to provide targeting for the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

A key focus of the US military is creating “kill webs”, that incorporate several sensor platforms, such as the MQ-9B, with a range of systems that can provide kinetic effects. This allows aircraft such as the Boeing F/A-18E/F to strike a target using LRASM without relying solely on its own sensors.

Such a capability will be especially relevant in a conflict against a peer adversary, such as China.

RIMPAC also saw the MQ-9B use a prototype sonobuoy dispensing system pod. The UAV released the sonobuoys and monitored them using its onboard Sonobuoy Monitoring and Control System.

According to GA-ASI president David Alexander, the MQ-9B was able to pass ISR & targeting data to a range of USN aircraft and warships.

The company adds that the MQ-9B used in the RIMPAC effort was able to self-deploy from California.

RIMPAC was held from 27 June to 1 August and is billed as the largest international naval exercise. The exercise involved 29 nations, 40 ships, and 150 aircraft.

