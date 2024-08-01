The Royal Australian Air Force has taken delivery of its first Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned air vehicle during a ceremony at RAAF Tindal, where the long-range surveillance asset will be based.

The aircraft, AUS 1, has been in Australia since June following a three-segment transit from Maryland’s Naval Air Station Patuxent River, according to Northrop Grumman.

“The Triton has been delivered following an incredible amount of work from both those in defence, but also through our friends in the United States Navy, Department of Defense and our industry partners,” says RAAF chief Air Marshal Stephen Chappell.

“Under the newly reformed No.9 Squadron, the MQ-4C Triton will play a pivotal role in securing Australia’s strategic areas of interest, including our maritime approaches.”

Three additional aircraft are currently in production at Northrop’s Palmdale, California facility.

Australia has committed to four Tritons, but previous assessments and Australia’s 2016 defence white paper have indicated that it is likely to obtain a total of six or seven.

A large mobile trailer that will serve as the aircraft’s operating base was delivered to RAAF Tindal earlier this year. RAAF crews have also trained with the US Navy in Jacksonville Florida.

In Jacksonville they receive the same training as USN counterparts – the USN also operates Tritons.

“The delivery of Australia’s first MQ-4C represents a significant step in a collaboration between the U.S. and Australia to drive the future of multi domain intelligence collection,” says USN Captain Josh Guerre, programme manager for the Triton.

“The U.S. Navy is thrilled to collaborate with Australia to deliver this game changing intelligence capability into the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.”