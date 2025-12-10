United Kingdom firm Rotron Aerospace has entered a pact with South Korea’s LIG Nex1 to collaborate on unmanned air systems (UAS).

The partnership will see the two companies develop, integrate and export future UAS, says Rotron, which specializes in propulsion and engine technologies.

The partnership will focus on LIG Nex1’s Medium UAV Common Platform (MUCP), which was introduced at the Seoul ADEX defence show in October.

The MUCP features four fixed rotors on twin booms that provide a vertical take-off and landing capability, as well as a single pusher propellor for forward flight, with wings providing lift.

MUCP is intended to fill an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance role with the South Korean army.

In addition to working LIG Nex1 on the MUCP, the two companies will also work on other South Korean and international initiatives.

“LIG Nex1 looks forward to a strong and mutually beneficial collaboration with Rotron Aerospace,” says Yoon Kwan seob, the vice president of LIG Nex1’s aerospace and drone business.

“By combining our experience in integrated system development with Rotron’s leading propulsion technologies, we aim to advance the Medium UAV Common Platform and expand opportunities for both domestic Republic of Korea programmes and international exports.”