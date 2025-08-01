The US Navy has conducted a three-day, solar-powered test flight using Skydweller Aero’s eponymous uncrewed air system.

The effort saw the Skydweller UAS conduct the continuous sortie from Stennis airport in Kiln, Mississippi, says the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

NAVAIR says that the test shows the potential of long endurance, solar-powered UASs to perform the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission. The flight also showed that the aircraft was capable of achieving a “positive energy balance” to power the flight.

The flight lasted 73h and validated communications links, as well as autonomous real-time decision making to deal with turbulence.

“Integrating Skydweller into the Navy’s ISR architecture creates a layered and resilient network that maximizes the capabilities of all our assets,” says Bill Macchione of the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division.

“This collaborative approach ensures we have the right platform for the right mission, optimizing our resources and enhancing our overall maritime domain awareness.”

NAVAIR envisages Skydweller providing continuous, wide area surveillance for extended periods. This will free up other assets, such as manned aircraft, to focus on missions requiring a rapid response or advanced sensor packages.

According to the Oklahoma-based company, the aircraft is built from carbon fiber and has a wingspan comparable to that of a Boeing 747. It can carry an 363kg (800lb) payload and stay airborne “for 30-90 days or longer.”

The aircraft has four propellers and solar panels atop its horizontal stabiliser, fuselage, and wings.

In 2021 the USN provided Skydweller Aero $5 million for research and development work. The company has also attracted private investment.