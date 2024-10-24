Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines (MHIAEL) has seen good progress with its new overhaul capability for the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G turbofan.

The company is overhauling “two or three” PW1100Gs monthly at the Komaki North facility, according to Koji Mizutani, director of commercial engine development at MHIAEL.

“We are meeting our first stage target,” he says.

The facility, which was already conducting overhauls for the PW4000 and International Aero Engines V2500, completed its first PW1100G overhaul in July 2023. The PW1100G powers the Airbus A320neo family.

Although progress is good, the supply chain for engine parts remains an issue.

“The supply chain is getting better, but we are struggling,” says Mizutani. “Most of the turnaround time depends on how quickly we can get the parts.”

FlightGlobal spoke with Mizutani at the recent Japan Aerospace event in Tokyo.

MHIAEL is also an important player in global engine programmes, specializing in the production of combustors. In April it announced a major expansion if its Nagasaki factory.

The company produces combustors for the V2500, PW4000, PW1100G, Rolls-Royce Trent 1000, Trent XWB, and Trent 7000. The company also makes various other engine parts, including low-pressure turbine blades for the Trent series.

“Combustors are very difficult to make, so we have to keep improving our technology,” says Mizutani.

The company developed its own laser technology to drill fine combustor holes and is also conducting research into improved thermal barrier coatings.

Mizutani also touched on the challenges created by Japan’s aging population, noting that interest in joining the aviation industry was also dented by the demise of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet programme.

One way MHIAEL addresses this is through the increased use of automation, for example using robots for blade grinding. The company’s Nagasaki factory also has an automatic assembly system for combustors.

The company also tries to promote interest in the sector among young people through joint research projects with local universities.

As for future engine technologies, Mizutani says technologies such as hydrogen could be decades away. While MHIAEL is researching futuristic technologies, the focus of its efforts is on improving existing engine efficiency.