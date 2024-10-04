IAG carrier Aer Lingus is to launch direct flights from Dublin to Nashville next summer, the first new route identified for its incoming longer-range Airbus A321XLRs.

The Irish carrier will operate four weekly flights to the Tennessee city from 12 April, serving the route year-round bar six weeks in January and February.

It marks the carrier’s first new route using A321XLRs and comes after a pilot deal paved the way for IAG to deploy its incoming narrowbody type with its Irish unit.

IAG is the first customer for the type, which is set for delivery shortly, and Aer Lingus was originally set to be the first of its airlines to operate the XLR. However IAG shelved that plan citing a lack of assurances on cost structure at the Irish carrier and is instead deploying its first XLRs at Spanish airline Iberia.

In August, following the labour deal, Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said the carrier could re-engage with IAG management on operating the XLR. It has detailed plans to use the XLR to open the Nashville service.

Aer Lingus chief customer officer Susanne Carberry says: ”The connection between Irish and American country music runs deep and Nashville’s iconic status as the capital of country music makes it a dream destination for music lovers. Its fast-growing fashion, finance, healthcare and automotive industries also offer plenty of opportunities for business travellers.”

The Dublin-Nashville route has an outbound journey time of just over 9h.