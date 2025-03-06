Following its pattern of targeting secondary airports near metro centres, low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has begun operating a new base at Charlotte Concord-Padgett Regional airport – the second in a trio of planned North Carolina bases.

Avelo said on 6 March that ”Charlotte-Concord Airport is conveniently situated a short drive from downtown Charlotte and its suburbs” and provides an alternative to Charlotte Douglas International airport, the area’s largest hub.

A pair of Boeing 737s will be stationed at Avelo’s new base at Concord, which the company says will create about 50 positions for pilots, flight attendants, maintenance workers and customer service staff.

Houston-headquartered Avelo plans to fly to seven cities from Charlotte, with new service to Nashville and Daytona Beach, Florida scheduled to begin early next month.

The Concord base comes in addition to Avelo’s existing North Carolina base at Raleigh-Durham International airport, and the discounter intends to complete the triad with another operational base at Wilmington International airport opening on 3 April.

Since launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2021, Avelo’s network has grown to encompass 53 cities in the USA and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico. It now leases a fleet of 20 737s.

Chief executive Andrew Levy recently told Airline Business that Avelo is on a path to sustained profitability and is eyeing a eyeing an initial public offering as soon as this year.

“I think we’ll be public by the end of [2025]. If not… it’ll be the year that follows,” he said.