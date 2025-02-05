US carrier JetBlue Airways and TAP Air Portugal are growing their relationship with a reciprocal loyalty programme agreement.

Frequent flyers with JetBlue and TAP can now earn and redeem points ”using the programme of their choice when flying across either network”, the companies said on 5 February.

“This partnership expansion provides both TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go members more ways to earn and redeem on travel,” says Chris Buckner, vice-president of loyalty and partnerships for JetBlue.

Show Fullscreen

TAP flew its most-ever passengers across the Atlantic in 2024 and is seeking to expand flights to the USA, with new routes to Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco set to launch ahead of the upcoming summer travel season.

JetBlue, meanwhile, will introduce seasonal service from Boston to Madrid and Edinburgh.

New York-based JetBlue has reciprocal loyalty programmes with Etihad Airways, Icelandair, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Silver Airways, South African Airways and Hawaiian Airlines, according to its website.

JetBlue lost $44 million during the fourth quarter, compared with an $104 million loss during the final three month of 2023.

The company says it made progress on its ”JetForward” financial turnaround plan, but expects year-on-year capacity as measured in available seat miles to be roughly flat for 2025.