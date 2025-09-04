Troubled budget carrier Spirit Airlines is planning to discontinue flying in several mid-sized US markets amid a major network redesign.

Spirit’s network cuts come as the Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) re-enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing stiff competition, problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, and the recent termination of aircraft leases by Irish lessor AerCap.

”As part of our efforts to transform our business and position Spirit for long-term success, we are adjusting our network to focus on our strongest performing markets. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue service” in a total of 11 US markets starting in October, Spirit confirms on 3 September.

Cities on the ULCC’s chopping block include Albuquerque, New Mexico; Birmingham, Alabama; Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; and Salt Lake City.

Further, the airline is no longer planning to launch service in Macon, Georgia in October.

”We apologise to our guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund,” the airline says. ”We are grateful to the airports, business partners and community members in these markets who welcomed and supported us.”

Spirit says its restructuring effort will include a wholesale network redesign. Currently, the ULCC’s network is built for point-to-point travel rather than multi-city connectivity.

“Spirit is redesigning its network to focus its flying on key markets to provide more destinations, frequencies and enhanced connectivity in certain of its focus cities,” chief financial officer Fred Cromer says in a recently filed court docket.

Spirit received on 3 September approval from a US bankruptcy court to continue operating during its latest Chapter 11 process. It will ”continue to serve dozens of destinations throughout the US, Latin America and the Caribbean”.

The ULCC plans to furlough about 270 pilots starting on 1 November as part of previously disclosed cost-cutting measures. It will also downgrade 140 captains to first officers on 1 October.