The pilots’ union for Canadian vacation specialist Sunwing Airlines is calling on parent WestJet to reconsider its planned closure of Sunwing’s base at Quebec City Jean Lesage International airport.

The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) said on 17 March that closing Sunwing’s base in Quebec City would cause “severe economic and cultural” impacts in the region.

“WestJet purchased Sunwing with the intention of expanding services in eastern Canada and increasing vacation offerings from regional hubs,” says Mark Taylor, chair of the Sunwing ALPA master executive council. “Closing or relocating the YQB base undermines this corporate strategy and the company’s own stated goals.”

Taylor asserts that abandoning the base in Quebec’s capital city would damage WestJet’s reputation among the francophone community, as well as reduce its ability to respond to operational uncertainties.

“Having local crews means quicker responses in cases of mechanical issues, crew illness or staffing shortage problems, which is beneficial for the airline,” he says.

WestJet in May 2023 closed a deal to acquire Sunwing and its vacations business, subsequently indicating plans to close Sunwing’s base in Quebec City and transfer displaced pilots to Montreal.

A firm date for the base’s closure has not been set but WestJet has indicated that its outpost at Quebec City will cease operating sometime this spring, according to ALPA.

WestJet does not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans for Quebec City.

Calgary-based WestJet has previously stated that it hopes to complete integration of Sunwing’s airline operations in April, at which point it will have finished shifting Sunwing’s fleet of 11 Boeing 737s to its own operating certificate.

That process was delayed “at least” six months in order to train Sunwing’s pilots and changing units of measurement used in Sunwing’s cockpits.

Meanwhile, WestJet and Sunwing have continued operating as separate carriers, with Sunwing mostly flying Canadian passengers south to destinations in the Caribbean.