Fresh off tightening ties with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air, Canadian carrier WestJet is moving to strengthen its codeshare partnership with Air France-KLM.

The Calgary-based carrier says the stronger collaboration will allow its passengers to book 59 European destinations on Air France and KLM flights connecting through Paris Charles de Gaulle International airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

”Guests travelling on WestJet codeshare flights with Air France and KLM will enjoy the convenience of booking their entire journey on one ticket,” the airline says.

WestJet increasingly has focused on international flying, with new European routes from Halifax and St John’s and a recently expanded codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines building off the carrier’s transpacific flights to Japan.

The carrier has also cut several routes to major US markets amid sagging demand for cross-border travel originating in Canada.

WestJet has said it is focusing on domestic and international flying this summer in response to the shifting market dynamics, which have prompted all Canadian carriers to make network changes and reconsider passenger-capacity plans.

Last week, Delta and Korean disclosed plans to acquire 25% of WestJet.

As part of that proposed deal, which requires regulatory approval, Delta would sell part of its stake in WestJet to Air France-KLM.

Air France, Delta and Korean are all members of SkyTeam, while WestJet is not a member of any major airline alliance.

However, all four airlines have been working to strengthen ties for several years, including through proposed joint ventures that would have seen them coordinate schedules and share revenue.

WestJet also has key partnerships with Australia’s Qantas and Aeromexico.