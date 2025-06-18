Embraer has named Bridges Air Cargo as launch operator for its E-Freighter, with the carrier due to take its first example of the E190F in the third quarter of this year.

The aircraft will be leased through US lessor Regional One, Embraer said during Paris air show on 18 June, which also doubled its commitment for the type to four aircraft.

Malta-based Bridges will lease two E190Fs, Embraer says

The cargo carrier serves the express delivery market and currently operates a single ATR freighter.

Embraer has prioritised bringing the E190F into service due to availability of feedstock, but is also offering the E195F as part of the E-Freighter passenger-to-freighter conversion programme that it launched in 2022.