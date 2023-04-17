Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney designs, manufactures and services the world’s most advanced aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems across a diverse portfolio – including Commercial Engines, Military Engines, Business Aviation, General Aviation, Regional Aviation, and Helicopters – and as a way of turning possibilities into realities for our customers.
Pratt & Whitney is geared for sustainable flight
Pratt & Whitney, a world leader in aircraft propulsion technology, is supporting its customers to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. While this ambitious goal was recently adopted at the ICAO General Assembly, we are under no illusion as to the scale of the challenge. Our approach to powering ...