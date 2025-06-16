Pratt & Whitney at 100

To mark the centenary of Pratt & Whitney, FlightGlobal has partnered with RTX to produce a souvenir special looking at the legacy and future of one of the industry’s most powerful and influential brands.

Pratt & Whitney - A century of flight READ IT HERE

In the following pages, you will find in-depth articles on Pratt & Whitney’s business units, including commercial engines, military engines, and Pratt & Whitney Canada. There are features on the fast growing maintenance, repair and overhaul network and how Pratt & Whitney is investing in the technologies of tomorrow.

In addition, you will find our pick of some of the most important Pratt & Whitney engines and engine families produced over those 100 years, as well as a journey through a century of history, from the development of the Wasp engine in the mid-1920s to the latest Advantage iteration of the GTF.

These stories offer a look into how Pratt & Whitney’s legacy will shape the next 100 years of flight, as it is now uniquely positioned as RTX along with Collins Aerospace and Raytheon to deliver unmatched innovation and engineering expertise.

You can read each feature below, as well as view a version of the print publication here.