The USA’s largest pilot union has come out swinging against airline trade group IATA’s proposal that ICAO increase its recommended pilot retirement age to 67 years.

Standards setting group ICAO’s guidelines currently recommend that commercial pilots flying multi-pilot jets be permitted to fly no older than age 65. The group set that standard in 2006 when it raised the cap from 60 years.

IATA, which represents airlines from around the world, in recent days petitioned ICAO to hike the limit to 67 years, saying medical studies during the last two decades support the change.

Such a move was bound to spur pushback from some pilot groups. The USA’s Air Line Pilots Association, International fired back on 28 August.

“The United States is the global leader in aviation safety, and we should resist any attempts to arbitrarily make changes to the regulatory framework that has helped us achieve this record,” says ALPA. “The US should continue to provide global leadership on this issue and maintain its current position.”

Governments do not necessarily accept ICAO’s guidelines. Canada, for instance, sets no retirement age. US Federal Aviation Administration regulations align with ICAO, prohibiting pilots from flying large commercial jets after age 65.

But in recent years some US lawmakers and aerospace groups, including the Regional Airline Association, have pushed the US Congress to raise the retirement age, saying doing so would be safe and help alleviate a pilot shortage.

Such an effort lost steam last year when then-FAA administrator Michael Whitaker came down hard against raising the retirement age. In a letter to a top lawmaker last year, Whitaker said a change to the retirement age must only come after “appropriate research, so that the FAA can measure any risk associated with that policy”.

IATA’s proposal to ICAO says evidence exists to support a 67-year age cap. World Health Organisation “data indicates global improvements in population health, and flight crew as a sub-population are healthier in general due to increased health literacy and regular mandated medical assessments”, IATA’s proposal says.

The group submitted the proposal to ICAO for consideration during ICAO’s 42nd assembly, set to be held from 23 September-3 October.