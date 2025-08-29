Investigators are probing an accident at Helsinki in which an ATR 72-500 was damaged after it began to roll forward after engine start.

The aircraft, operated on behalf of Finnair by regional carrier Norra, was bound for the Polish city of Gdansk on 16 August.

French investigation authority BEA, citing preliminary information from Finnish counterparts, says the aircraft’s parking brake had not been engaged.

When the chocks were removed after engine start, it adds, the ATR began to move forward.

“The right propeller struck an auxiliary power unit on the ground,” it adds. “Fragments of the propeller struck the fuselage, puncturing the [skin].”

BEA identifies the 18-year old airframe involved as OH-ATE.

It has not confirmed the number of passengers and crew members on board at the time, but it says no-one was injured.