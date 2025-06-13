Boeing plans for its commercial aircraft division to have a lower-key presence at next week’s Paris air show in the wake of the deadly 12 June crash of an Air India 787.

The company’s chief executive Kelly Ortberg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope have nixed plans to attend the landmark event, at which Boeing had previously been expected to promote its turnaround efforts.

“As our industry prepares to start the Paris air show, Stephanie and I have both cancelled plans to attend so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation,” CEO Ortberg said in a 12 June message to Boeing employees. “It is important that we do not speculate about the accident and let the investigators do their work.”

The message comes as the industry reels from the crash, which killed 241 or 242 people aboard the 787-8 – and as the sector prepares for the Paris show.

The Air India jet had been operating flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick airport. Seconds after getting airborne it came down in an urban area, erupting into a fireball.

Investigators have yet to provide many details about the crash.

US officials have said they do not see any immediate safety risk associated with 787s.

“Our technical experts are prepared to assist investigators to understand the circumstances, and a Boeing team stands ready to travel to India,” Boeing’s Ortberg says in his email to staff. The company is supporting India’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau with the inquiry, he adds.