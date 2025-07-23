A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 was involved in a close call at Mexico City International airport earlier this week, as an Embraer 190 regional jet operated by Aeromexico Connect touched down in front of the 737 as it began its take-off roll.

Delta confirms that the 737-800, operating flight 590 from Mexico City to Atlanta, left the gate at about 07:00 local time on 21 July.

”As the flight crew was initiating the take-off, they observed another aircraft landing in front of their aircraft on the same runway,” Delta says.

The Aeromexico E190 reportedly flew low overhead the 737 before touching down on the runway.

Pilots of the Delta 737 aborted take-off at low speed and returned the aircraft to a terminal gate, speaking with Delta’s safety and flight operations staff before taking off safely at 09:42.

Six crew members and 144 passengers were aboard the Delta flight.

Delta has reported the incident to aviation authorities in Mexico, as well as the US National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated,” the carrier says. ”We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly – part of Delta’s extensive training.”

Aeromexico does not respond to FlightGlobal’s request for comment.