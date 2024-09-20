European regulators have widened the number of Rolls-Royce Trent engines affected by a potential fuel hose defect, in an updated directive issued 19 September following an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has also identified a “specific cleaning process” – during engine refurbishment – as a likely reason behind the damage to the manifold main fuel hose on the Trent XWB-97 engine on the Cathay jet.

On 2 September the Cathay A350 (B-LXI), operating as flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich with 332 passengers and 16 crew aboard, suffered a fire in its number 2 engine shortly after take off. The fire was cleared after 59s, and the aircraft returned to Hong Kong 1h 15min after take-off.

A preliminary investigation report by Hong Kong’s Air Accident Investigation Authority – issued hours before the EASA directive – found that a ruptured fuel manifold hose was the likely cause of the fire.

Post-incident examination of the engine revealed that another five secondary hoses were “found to have either frayed metal braids or collapsed structures inside the hose”.

EASA’s updated directive on 19 September supersedes an earlier order for a one-time inspection of the fuel manifold hoses for A350-1000 operators.

EASA states: “In-service and in-shop inspections since then have identified that a specific cleaning process available during engine refurbishment may lead to fuel manifold main fuel hose degradation.”

The agency also found that more Trent variants were “subject of the suspect cleaning process”, making them “potentially affected” by the “unsafe condition addressed by this airworthiness directive”.

These include the Trent XWB-84 that powers the smaller A350-900, as well as the lower thrust Trent XWB-75 and XWB-79 variants. The EASA directive does not indicate how many engines are affected.

To this end, the cleaning process has been discontinued by MRO organisations, and Rolls-Royce has updated its service bulletin to provide repeat inspections for engines potentially affected by the fuel hose cleaning process.

For the Trent XWB-75, XWB-79 and XWB-84 engines, EASA has ordered inspections within 30 days, with subsequent checks at intervals of not more than 2,000h.

EASA’s earlier directive called for older XWB-97 engines – those with 18,500h or 2,300 cycles, and which have undergone at least two shop visits – to be inspected within three days. Younger engines have an inspection timeframe ranging from seven to 30 days.