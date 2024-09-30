A pair of Boeing 777s operated by El Al and Qatar Airways came within 9.1nm (17km) of each other laterally after a loss of separation in Indian airpsace, investigators have disclosed.

The incident took place on 24 March over the Mumbai flight information region, says the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India in its preliminary report.

The El Al 777-200ER (4X-ECB) was operating flight ELY081 from Tel Aviv to Bangkok, while the Qatar 777-300ER (A7-BOB) was operating flight QTR8E from Doha to Male in the Maldives.

The AAIB notes both aircraft were “on their designated flight routes” and were at a cruising altitude of 35,000ft. The two aircraft suffered the loss of separation near waypoint GOLEM.

According to investigators, the minimum separation recorded was 9.1nm (17km) laterally, or about 1min of flying time. This is far below the standard separation of 10min laterally at the same flight level, states the bureau.

Neither crew received a Traffic Collision Avoidance System alert, it adds.

The AAIB does not disclose how many passengers and crew each aircraft was carrying.

Investigators have collected recordings from air traffic control, as well as statements from the crews involved and representatives from the Airport Authority of India.

According to Cirium fleets data, the El Al 777 was delivered to the Israeli operator in 2001 and is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 800 engines.

The Qatar 777 was delivered to the airline in 2021, but first operated for Cathay Pacific in 2009. The aircraft is powered by a pair of GE Aerospace GE90-115BL2 turbofans.