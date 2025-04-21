The right-side GE Aerospace CF6 turbofan of an Airbus A330 operated by Delta Air Lines caught fire on 21 April after the jet left a gate at Orlando International airport, forcing passengers to evacuate using slides.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that Delta flight 1213 to Atlanta experienced an engine fire at about 11:15 local time.

That aircraft appears to have registration N807NW, according to photos circulating on social media. That aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW4000 turbofans, according to Cirium fleets data.

”Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft’s two engines were observed,” the airline says.

Delta apologises to affected passengers, adding that it would “work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible” with the help of lift from “additional aircraft”.

Passengers returned to the terminal building and were provided food and drinks.

Maintenance teams will examine the A330, Delta says.

Ten flight attendants, two pilots and 282 passengers were aboard the widebody jet. No injuries were reported, according to Delta.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the make and model of the A330’s engines.