The Federal Aviation Administration has yanked the operating certificate held by New York Helicopter, the firm that operated the Bell 206 L-4 that crashed into the Hudson River on 6 April, killing all six people aboard.

The agency’s acting administrator Chris Rocheleau made the call after the FAA learned that New York Helicopter had fired its director of operations minutes after that person had voluntarily agreed with an FAA request to stop flying pending investigations.

As a result, the FAA believes New York Helicopter no longer complies with federal regulations requiring that it employ staff qualified to ensure safe operations, the agency said in a 14 April “emergency order of suspension” sent to the company.

The order revokes New York Helicopter’s air carrier certificate and demands that it surrender the certificate to the FAA.

“The acting administrator has determined that an emergency exists,” the FAA’s order says. “There is a reasonable basis to question whether NY Helicopter possesses the qualifications necessary to hold its air carrier certificate.”

On 10 April, the Bell 206 (registration N216MH) came apart during a sightseeing flight with five passengers aboard. Video of the incident appears to show the helicopter’s cabin separating from its main rotor, and possibly from its tail, sending the cabin falling into the Hudson River near New York City.

The pilot and all five passengers aboard died.

The FAA’s 14 April order says the agency on 13 April had, via telephone, asked New York Helicopter’s operations director Jason Costello to suspend the company’s flights due to safety concerns.

In an email 30min later to the FAA, Costello agreed.

Just 16min after that, however, New York Helicopter chief executive Michael Roth emailed the FAA saying he had not authorised Costello to stop flying and that Costello was no longer employed by the company.

New York Helicopter could not be reached for comment.

“The immediate firing of the director of operations raises serious safety concerns because it appears Mr Roth retaliated against Mr Costello for making the safety decision to cease operations during the investigations,” says the FAA’s order.

The agency has now started “a comprehensive review of the company” to determine its regulatory compliance and the effectiveness of its safety management.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.