An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 caught fire at Denver International airport the evening of 13 March after the pilots had diverted there due to engine vibrations.

Video posted on social media shows the jet on the ground at Denver with its right-side CFM International CFM56 turbofan engulfed in flames.

Passengers evacuated, including onto the jet’s left wing. It is unclear if passengers or crew were injured.

American says, ”172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal”.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the incident, saying American flight 1006 diverted to Denver and landed safely at about 17:15 local time “after the crew reported engine vibrations”.

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft,” says the FAA.

The jet had been operating a flight from Colorado Springs to Dallas Fort Worth International airport.

American says the aircraft experienced an “engine-related issue”.

The FAA is investigating the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.