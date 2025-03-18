Twelve people died when a Lanhsa Airlines British Aerospace Jetstream 32 turboprop crashed shortly after taking off from the Honduran island of Roatan on 17 March.

Search teams rescued five people, according to the Honduran national police.

The aircraft, registration HR-AYW, had been operating a flight to La Ceiba on Honduras’ northern coast – a flight distance of about 35nm (64km).

Preliminary information suggests that the aircraft, powered by twin Honeywell TPE331 turboprops, suffered engine trouble during take-off from Roatan’s Juan Manuel Galvez International airport, says the country’s national police.

Seconds after getting airborne, it crashed into the sea roughly 1km from the runway.

The aircraft was carrying 17 people, including two pilots and 15 passengers, according to the Honduras civil aviation authority, which is investigating.

The National Police, working with other services, rescued several people from the water.