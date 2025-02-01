A Learjet 55 business jet crashed after departing Northeast Philadelphia airport the evening of 31 January, with video showing what is purportedly the jet slamming into the ground and igniting a massive fireball.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms the crash, saying it happened at about 18:30 local time and that the aircraft was operating a flight to Springfield-Branson National airport in Missouri.

The FAA says it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Video posted by local media outlets purportedly shows the aircraft descending at incredibly high speed before exploding on the ground.

NBC10 Philadelphia reports that at least six people were aboard the Learjet.

According to some reports, the aircraft had registration XA-UCI.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our team stands ready to support all authorities in the investigation,” says Bombardier, owner of Learjet.