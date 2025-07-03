The US FAA is investigating an incident involving a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900ER, which lost part of its wing flap during a flight on 1 July.

The aircraft was operating flight DL3247 from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham when the incident occurred, says the agency.

An inspection of the aircraft after arrival revealed that part of the left wing’s trailing edge flap “was not in place”, media reports state, citing Delta officials. There were no injuries among the 115 passengers and crew.

According to the FAA, the missing part of the wing flap was found in a driveway in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Flight tracking data indicates the aircraft involved was N940DU. The 737 entered service in 2012 with Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air, and was subsequently handed over to Delta in 2022, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

In 2023, the aircraft – powered by a pair of CFM International CFM56-7B engines – was retrofitted with split scimitar winglets. Delta currently has 162 737-900ERs in operation, Cirium data indicates.

FlightGlobal has written to Delta for comment.