A US military pilot was injured in a crash that destroyed an F-35 Lightning II near Albuquerque, New Mexico on 28 May.

Images of a sparsely vegetated hillside engulfed in flames and a dark plume of smoke rising from wreckage circulated on social media following the accident, which occurred around 14:00 local time.

A spokesman for Albuquerque Fire Rescue confirmed the accident in a social media post, adding that first responders arrived on the scene and “confirmed a downed aircraft and started making a search for the pilot and started fire-suppression efforts”.

The pilot survived the crash and was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries”, according to the spokesman. “Two other civilians were assessed on scene, and neither of those resulted in transport” to a hospital, he adds.

According to local media reports, the advanced stealth fighter was reportedly bound for Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California when it crashed near Albuquerque International Sunport, which is also the site of Kirtland Air Force Base.

US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor on the F-35 programme, did not immediately respond to a request for information on the crash.

In December 2022, a Lockheed Martin-owned F-35B fighter jet crashed during an attempted vertical landing in Fort Worth, Texas