A Qantas Airbus A380 suffered damage after an aerobridge hit its engine before the aircraft was due to operate a flight.

The incident took place on 12 July as the aircraft was due to operate flight QF63 from Sydney to Johannesburg. The aerobridge had hit the stationary aircraft’s no. 2 engine, according to social media images.

The A380 involved is VH-OQJ, a 14-year-old aircraft powered by four Rolls-Royce Trent 900s, flight tracking data indicates.

Following the incident, the flight was delayed for 21h while a replacement aircraft was located.

“We are investigating how an aerobridge made contact with the engine of one of our aircraft at Sydney Airport,” the carrier states.

FlightGlobal understands the aircraft is due to return to service on 14 July following inspections and repairs.