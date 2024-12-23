Smoke in the cockpit and cabin of a Swiss-operated Airbus A220-300 during a 23 December flight forced the crew to make an emergency landing in Graz, Austria.

In a post on social media platform X, the Lufthansa Group carrier confirmed “an incident” involving flight LX1885 – which was carrying 74 passengers and five crew members from Bucharest to Zurich.

”The cockpit crew decided to make an unscheduled landing in Graz,” the carrier says. ”The aircraft is currently on the runway, the passengers have been evacuated.”

Local reports suggest that the aircraft suffered from engine issues, which caused thick smoke to enter the cabin.

Multiple passengers and crew members were reportedly hospitalised as a result, with one crew member requiring an airlift.

Images shared on social media purportedly show passengers evacuating the A220 via emergency slides.