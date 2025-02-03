A United Airlines Airbus A319 aborted take-off at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental airport following the discovery of an unspecified “engine issue”.

The aircraft, which was operating as flight UA1382 to New York’s LaGuardia airport on 2 February, was carrying 104 passengers and five crew members. United says there are no reports of injuries.

UA1382, Screenshot via X

Source: Screenshot via X

The United A319 that suffered an engine isssue during take-off in Houston.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, says the flight crew rejected take-off on Runway 15R after reporting an “engine issue” at around 08:35 local time. According to United, the flight crew had “received an indication” about one engine – reported to be the No. 2 engine.

Flight-tracking data indicates the aircraft involved is N837UA (MSN1474), a 24-year-old A319. The aircraft is powered by a pair of IAE V2500 engines.

Initial media reports suggest that the No. 2 engine had caught fire, with social media footage showing what looked like flames from under the wing. However, the Houston Fire Department says it “did not put out a fire”.

“When our units arrived, there was no fire to put out,” the department says in a post on X.

The incident follows a spate of fatal aviation accidents in the USA. On 29 January, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet crashed into a Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk operated by the US Army, marking the deadliest commercial aviation disaster in 16 years with no survivors reported.

Then on 31 January, a Learjet 55 business jet crashed after departing Northeast Philadelphia airport.

Topics