Air Canada is changing the job descriptions of three lead executives, effective 1 May.

Chief executive Michael Rousseau said on 22 April that the shifting responsibilities are intended to support Air Canada’s growth strategy, and come in anticipation of new aircraft arriving later this year.

”These changes will reinforce our management structure by promoting cross-functional capabilities among our senior executives, adding to the resiliency of our already very strong leadership team,” Rousseau says.

Executive vice-president of revenue and network planning Mark Galardo will become Air Canada’s chief commercial officer, continuing in his role as president of Air Canada Cargo.

Galardo has worked for Air Canada for more than 20 years, influencing the company’s fleet and network strategies.

”Mr Galardo will also be responsible for marketing, leading the design and development of the Air Canada brand,” the airline says.

Air Canada’s chief commercial officer position has been vacant since the retirement of Lucie Guillemette in April 2023.

Chief operations officer Craig Landry will transition to the role of chief innovation officer and president of Aeroplan, the carrier’s customer loyalty programme.

And Mark Nasr, previously executive vice-president of marketing and digital, and president of Aeroplan, has been appointed as chief operations officer.

Air Canada disclosed in March that it expects to receive in the fourth quarter the first of 30 Airbus A321XLRs for which it holds firm orders. The longest-range variant of the A321neo is being marketed by Airbus as a game-changer for transatlantic operators.