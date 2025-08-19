Air Canada and regional subsidiary Air Canada Rouge plan to “gradually restart operations” across their networks as a punishing flight attendants’ strike could resolve with a return to work on the evening of 19 August.

The Montreal-headquartered carrier says that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) following a mediation process that began with flight attendants agreeing to “immediately return to work”.

The agreement requires a vote from the CUPE-represented flight attendants.

”Our priority now is to get them moving as quickly as possible,” says Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief executive. “Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more.”

Air Canada began winding down operations on 13 August, with some 10,000 flight attendants walking off the job on 16 August – resulting in a complete operational shutdown across the flag carrier’s network.

Data provided by aviation analytics company Cirium show that the strike resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,500 domestic flights and more than 1,600 international flights.

CUPE says that “unpaid work is over” for Air Canada’s flight attendants following a ”historic fight to affirm our charter rights”.

Air Canada had previously hoped to resume services on 18 August, after the Canadian federal government intervened by referring contract negotiations with the CUPE union to arbitration.

But the carrier’s flight attendants defied a return-to-work order from federal jobs minister Patty Hajdu, and the Canadian Industrial Relations Board instructing all cabin crew to resume duties.

Now, the carrier begins the long process of building back to full operational strength, which may take seven-to-10 days as aircraft and crews are out of position.

Air Canada cautions that “only customers with confirmed bookings should go to the airport” in coming days, adding that it will “offer options” to passengers with cancelled flights.

”Air Canada will not comment on the agreement until the ratification process is complete,” the airline says. ”During any ratification or under the binding arbitration process, a strike or lockout is not possible, meaning customers can plan, book and travel with Air Canada with certainty.”

The massively disruptive strike prompted Air Canada to withdraw its previously issued full-year financial guidance for 2025, though the full impact of the work stoppage will not be clear for weeks.