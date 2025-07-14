Alaska Air Group has gained US Department of Transportation (DOT) approval for the transfer of Hawaiian Airlines’ operating certificate, a milestone in the tie-up process that began with Alaska’s September 2024 acquisition of the Honolulu-based carrier.

The DOT approved on 14 July the de facto transfer of “certificates and other economic authorities” held by Hawaiian to Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and wholly owned regional subsidiary Horizon Air.

Alaska Air Group has been working for several months to combine Alaska and Hawaiian under a single operating certificate, a process expected to be completed in October.

The DOT listing says that, unless disapproved by US President Donald Trump – who holds authority to review “international aviation decisions” under executive order 12597, issued by Ronald Reagan in 1987 – the transfer will become effective in 60 days.

Alaska says that the completion of route transfers is “related but not comprehensive of the [single operating certificate] process. We still need the FAA to grant the single operating certificate, which we still expect in October”.

In addition to its operating certificate, Hawaiian holds valuable international route authorities, including highly prized slots at Tokyo Haneda airport and authority to fly to Papeete, Tahiti.

Such long-haul routes are a game-changer for Alaska Air Group, which is pursuing a major international expansion out of Seattle using Hawaiian’s Boeing 787-9s, in addition to its Airbus A330s based at Honolulu’s Daniel K Inouye International airport.

Alaska operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, with operations mostly focused on the West Coast of North America, while Horizon flies Embraer E175 regional jets.

Hawaiian also holds codeshare agreements with a host of airliner partners, including Taiwan’s China Airlines, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Virgin Australia, Air China, Turkish Airlines and Philippine Airlines.

In their DOT application for certificate transfer, Alaska and Hawaiian say their networks are complementary, with little route overlap.

“US carrier international service will not be reduced or eliminated, as Alaska Airlines intends to maintain Hawaiian’s brand and current international service, and which will enable the combined airline to launch new nonstop and connecting services,” they say.

Story edited to include comment from Alaska Airlines.