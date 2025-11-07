US low-cost carrier Allegiant Air has named chief financial officer Robert Neal as its president, with the appointment taking immediate effect.

Neal will continue working as CFO while assuming expanded responsibilities, taking over the airline’s people services, technology and corporate administration activities.

Allegiant disclosed the move earlier this week, filling a role has been vacant since Scott Sheldon resigned as president and chief operating officer in April 2023.

”[Neal] will oversee the company’s financial and strategic planning functions, guide operational and administrative departments and ensure alignment across key areas including finance, investor relations, procurement, fleet operations, technology, human resources and legal affairs,” Allegiant says.

Neal’s appointment as Allegiant’s president comes after nearly 20 years of working up the ranks, including vice-president-level roles in finance and fleet management. He was named CFO in January 2023.

According to Neal’s LinkedIn profile, he started with Allegiant as an airport planning coordinator in October 2007.

Allegiant credits Neal with leading negotiations that led to the airline’s ”landmark” 2021 order from Boeing and CFM for up to 100 new 737 aircraft, which the company describes as ”one of the largest commitments in Allegiant’s history.”

The Las Vegas-based carrier has been scaling up its fleet of 737 Max 8-200 aircraft in recent months. It has also been pushing through a difficult period for US low-cost carriers, many of which are struggling with profitability and are enacting major network changes.

Allegiant’s year-on-year revenue growth was roughly flat in the third quarter, at $562 million, with the company posting a loss of $77 million during the July-October period.

That compares with a $24 million loss during the same period of last year.