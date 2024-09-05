Allegiant Travel Company, parent of ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air, has disclosed the resignation of chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, effective 30 September.

DeAngelo’s departure, announced 5 September, comes amid Allegiant’s broader C-suite reshuffle that has seen new chief executive Greg Anderson assume the company’’s top leadership position.

Over the past six years, DeAngelo helped develop Allegiant’s marketing and advertising strategies, including overseeing the airline’s frequent flyer programme and securing naming rights for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

”His extensive experience and innovative approach have helped enhance our brand and set us up for future success,” Anderson says. “The effects of his work will be evident for many years, and I deeply appreciate his contributions.”

Current chief revenue officer Drew Wells will become chief commercial officer, a role encompassing DeAngelo’s former duties as well as Allegiant’s revenue and network-planning departments.

Allegiant said in July that former chief executive Maurice Gallagher would retire from that role on 1 September, with Anderson, formerly the company’s chief financial officer, taking the reins.

Gallagher, the company’s founder and largest individual shareholder, remains the executive chairman of Allegiant’s board of directors.