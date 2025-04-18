American Airlines has nominated BNSF Railway chief executive Kathryn Farmer to join its board of directors.

The Fort Worth-based carrier said on 18 April that Farmer’s nomination will be put to a vote during American’s annual shareholder meeting on 11 June. If elected, Farmer will serve on the board’s finance and safety committees.

“Katie is a very well-respected leader who will bring significant, relevant and proven senior leadership experience to our company and our boardroom,” says Greg Smith, American’s chairman.

Farmer has held the top role at BNSF Railway since 2021, the culmination of a 30-year career in the rail industry. She previously held the title of chief operations officer for BNSF, a role in which she oversaw train operations, maintenance, sourcing, safety and training, American says.

American will report its first-quarter financial results on 24 April.