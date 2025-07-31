Unions representing pilots for US regional carriers Mesa Airlines and Republic Airways recently ratified a “formal unity agreement” ahead of the airlines’ planned tie-up.

In April, Indiana-based airline company Republic Airways Holdings disclosed plans to combine with financially-struggling competitor Mesa Air Group to create a publicly traded company controlled by Republic’s management team.

But how the carriers’ respective pilot groups would intertwine has been an open question. Mesa pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), while Republic pilots are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

ALPA said on 30 July that leaders from both union groups are “taking proactive steps to ensure a smooth transition to prioritises unity, transparency and fairness for all pilots”.

ALPA and IBT are working on a “single, comprehensive contract” for the pilots employed by both Mesa and Republic, and express a desire to actively shape the contours of the tie-up. The unions intend to establish a joint negotiating committee to engage with airline managers on developing a joint collective bargaining agreement.

The unity agreement “marks a pivotal step toward a unified future for our two pilot groups”, says Anthony Capo, president of the IBT Local 157 executive board.

The agreement is effective immediately and will remain active until a joint contract is approved.

Mesa and Republic said in April that the proposed tie-up will ”enable more-efficient and -productive regional flying and crew-resource management”.

Publicly-traded Mesa Air Group operates Mesa Airlines, which flies Embraer E-Jets on behalf of United Airlines.

Republic, meanwhile, is among the USA’s largest regional airlines. It flies on behalf of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United.

The regional carriers aim to close their deal before year-end.