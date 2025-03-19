Porter Airlines is strengthening strategic relationships with Alaska Airlines and Air Transat by now offering loyalty programme members ability to redeem VIPorter points for flights with those carriers.

Toronto-based Porter said on 19 March that the update marks the next phase of its joint venture with fellow Canadian carrier Air Transat and a “deepening of the commercial partnership” with Alaska.

“With this programme enhancement, VIPorter members can now redeem seamless travel across an extensive network of flights sold by Porter,” the carrier says.

Alaska, a Oneworld carrier, established an interline agreement with Porter in December 2023. The deal has opened new opportunities for Alaska customers to travel to Canada and connects Porter’s regional network in Eastern Canada to Alaska’s West Coast hubs.

Indeed, Alaska and Porter’s relationship initially focused on Porter’s flights between Toronto and Los Angeles and San Francisco. Those flights were made available for booking through Alaska’s website, and passengers were then able to book combined Alaska-Porter itineraries through Porter’s portals.

That deal came on the heels of Porter and Montreal-based leisure carrier Air Transat joining forces via a joint venture launched in November 2023, with the aim of competing more meaningfully with Air Canada and WestJet.

Annick Guerard, Air Transat’s chief executive, recently told investors that the joint venture with Porter is building “strong organic momentum”, and the airline anticipates that the full year will reflect a ”significant increase in additional connecting passengers compared to 2024”.

Now, Air Transat offers nearly 1,300 itineraries that are available to Porter’s customers, while Alaska provides more than 1,000 possible connections.

“By expanding redemption options, we’re making it easier for our passengers to maximise the value of their VIPorter points across a growing network of destinations,” says Edmond Eldebs, Porter’s chief commercial officer.

Porter is planning to launch a branded Mastercard credit card this spring to further boost its loyalty programme.