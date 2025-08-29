Troubled US discount carrier Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US federal court on 29 August, marking the second time in one year that the airline entered bankruptcy production to address its financial woes.

Spirit, based in Florida, intends to continue operating while under supervision of US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

“Spirit intends to use the Chapter 11 process to implement the broad changes necessary to transition the company for a sustainable future and position it to deliver the best value in the sky for years to come,” Spirit says. “The company has been actively engaged with certain of its largest lessors, secured noteholders and key stakeholders over the past few months as it works to refine its path forward.”.

Spirit previously filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2024, during which it reduced debt and bolstered its cash position. In the last year, it also reduced capacity, laid off staff and – in an evolution for an company long known as a discount-bin airline – revamped its offering to include more “premium” seating.

In March, Spirit emerged from that first round of court-overseen restructuring.

Chief executive Dave Davis said on 29 August that the prior restructuring “was targeted exclusively on” reducing debt and increasing capital”.

“It has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future,” Davis says.

This time around, Spirit intends to redesign its network, including by adding “more destinations, frequencies and enhanced connectivity in its focus cities”, while also exiting some markets.

Spirit’s network is not currently designed to prioritise flight connections.

The company will also “right-size its fleet to match capacity with profitable demand”, and will seek to cut costs.

Spirit and other discount US airlines have struggled financially in recent years, with executives and analysts attributing their problems partly to an oversupply of cheap airline seats.

The discounters had for years been aggressively expanding their fleets, with Spirit and competitor Frontier Airlines acquiring Airbus’s largest narrowbody jet, the A321neo.

The carriers crammed those jets with more than 230 seats each and deployed them on routes to major cities, going up against competitors like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which fought back successfully with their own stripped down “basic” economy fares.

While other discounters are working through financial challenges, Spirit’s have been more acute. The company several years ago sought a lifeline when it agreed to be acquired by JetBlue Airways, but a US federal judge ordered that deal dissolved on anti-competitive grounds.

