Air China Cargo has taken delivery of the final converted Airbus A330-200 freighter from a batch of eight modified by EFW.

German-based EFW carried out the planning while the conversion work was undertaken in China by Ameco in Chengdu.

Ameco is one of eight sites supporting EFW modifications.

Conversion of the full batch of A330s for Air China has taken around two years, the first twinjet having been inducted in early 2023.

“Delivery of the first aircraft was the starting point of our co-operation,” says Ameco chief Shen Min, following the 14 January handover.

“[The] full delivery is the prologue of a new stage of co-operation.”

Ameco handles maintenance for the entire Air China fleet, and has worked with EFW since mid-2022 on passenger-to-freighter conversion.