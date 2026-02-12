Chinese firm Hengqin Winglet has signed for an Airbus A330 freighter conversion to be undertaken by specialist EFW.

EFW will carry out the passenger-to-freighter modification of the twinjet at a partner site in China.

No details of the airframe involved have been disclosed.

But EFW says the conversion work is set to begin in the middle of this year.

“As a company with extensive expertise in leasing, trading and technical aircraft management, we are pleased to collaborate with EFW on the conversion of our A330 aircraft into a state-of-the-art freighter,” says Hengqin Winglet chief James Huang.

EFW has established a significant presence in China, and recently completed deliveries of a batch of eight A330 freighters to Air China Cargo.

This work was carried out by EFW’s partner Ameco at its Chengdu facility.

EFW chief Jordi Boto says the Hengqin Winglet deal secures a new customer for its A330 modification programme.

He says the converted twinjet “stands out as the future of the medium-sized air freighter segment”.