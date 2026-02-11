Russian oil refining firm Gazprom Neft has undertaken rig testing for a product it claims will be the county’s first sustainable aviation fuel.

The low-carbon fuel is based on synthesis of renewable organic material including waste frying oil and animal fats.

Gazprom Neft says the fuel has been tested on a jet engine rig which simulated take-off, cruise and landing phases of flight.

It says this confirmed “efficient operation” while delivering “reduced environmental impact”.

Gazprom Neft plans to use the test results to develop a unified standard for sustainable components of aviation fuel.

Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot says sustainable development is among its strategic priorities.

“We believe it is essential to set trends in the fight against climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving energy efficiency,” states deputy chief Andrei Chikhanchin.

He says the use of sustainable fuel is a “medium- to long-term prospect”, but points out that the industry is making progress.

Gazprom Neft head of innovation and sustainable development Denis Demin says the introduction of Russian sustainable fuel will be the “next stage of transport decarbonisation” following its development of biofuels for the marine sector.

It is working with specialist Ecoway and the restaurant chain Vkusno I Tochka on the project.